Robert “Bob” Augustus Sorensen, age 91, of Frisco, Texas, formerly of Foxboro, and Montauk, New York, entered into rest on Jan. 7, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1929 to Anna (Gross) and Oscar Sorensen in Southampton, New York. He was one of 6 children. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rita (Ciaccia) Sorensen of Frisco, Texas; his two children, Louis Sorensen of Foxboro and Eric Sorensen of Plano, Texas; his grandson, Andrew Sorensen of Foxboro,; his sister, Edith Pavlikowski and her husband Bill of Kingston, New York; sister-in-law Barbara Sorensen of San Diego, California, and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Frank Sorensen of Montauk, New York; George Sorensen of San Diego, California; Anne Stein of Forman, North Dakota, and Edna Biase of Montauk, New York.
Bob served in the US Navy Medical Corps and later as a sergeant in the US Army Infantry in the Korean War, where he was awarded 2 Bronze Stars for his service. He is a 1958 graduate of Boston University School of Public Relations and Communications. His career in photography spanned the Boston and New York media, filming high speed missiles for Raytheon and Marketing for Solutek Corp in Boston. Bob retired as a marketing coordinator for the New England Laborers Labor Management Cooperation Trust in Providence.
Bob looked forward to deep sea fishing and spending time with family and friends. He once caught a 526 pound Blue Marlin off the coast of Kona, Hawaii. He also looked forward to visits with Andy Antippas, a Boston University classmate, fellow Korean War veteran and longtime friend of over 60 years. Bob and Andy participated in the effort to have the Massachusetts State Government establish a Korean War Memorial. This effort came to fruition in 1985. Andy writes of Bob “…we shall miss that good man but cherish the time God gave him with us.”
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 8520 Main St., Frisco, Texas 75033. Interment will follow, with military honors, at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75211, on Friday, May 14, 2021 beginning at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert Sorensen to support the Memory Center at Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, 3600 Gaston Ave., Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75246 or online at DallasFoundation.BSWHealth.com.
To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.