Robert “Bob” E. Anderson, 67, went home to his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 26 after a three-year battle with cancer. He was the son of Laura “Jean” (Jette) Anderson and the late Lloyd “Ken” Anderson.
Bob was born on Feb. 6, 1955 in Attleboro. He graduated from Mansfield High School, class of 1973, and Fisher College. He worked for over 48 years at the Foxboro Company as an order editor engineer. He also worked nights at the Foxboro General Store for 23 years. He was both a long-standing deacon and treasurer at his church, New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.
Bob’s two greatest loves were his Savior, Jesus Christ, and his family. He married the love of his life, Denise, on Oct. 13, 1978. Together they raised their beloved six children in Foxboro for 43 years.
Devoted and loving husband to Denise (Travers) Anderson. Loving father to Angela and her husband Jason Edmonds of Waltham, Robert and his wife Seun Anderson of Cranston, R.I., Amy and her husband Adam Herrick of Easton, Victoria and her husband Turhan Douglas of Los Angeles, Calif., Benjamin Anderson of Woonsocket, R.I., and Karyn “Kitty” and her husband Steven Field of Cumberland, R.I. Adoring Poppy to AJ, Jemi, Nolan, Femi, Madison, Rocco, and Bo. Brother to L. Kenneth and Lori Anderson of Rehoboth, Thomas and Annette Anderson of Mansfield, Steve and Louisa Anderson of Attleboro, Mark and Karen Anderson of Norton, Laura and Dave Bouchard of Mansfield, James and Pamela Anderson of Norton, John and Deb Anderson of Mansfield, as well as sister-in-law Theresa Anderson of Attleboro. Bob was predeceased by his father L. Kenneth Anderson and his brother Michael Anderson. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews as well as countless friends that were like family to him.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 4, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A memorial service will be held Saturday March 5, at 10 a.m., at Victory Church, 67 High Plain St., Sharon.
To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Assemblies of God World Missions at giving.ag.org/donate.