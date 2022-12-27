Robert “Bob” Julian Ferestien, a lifelong resident of Foxboro, passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2022 at the age of 94.
Son of the late Gertrude and Edward Ferestien and husband of 70 years to the late Anne Ferestien. Bob was a graduate of Foxboro High School and attended college at UMass.
He had a long and successful career as a dairy cattle and hay broker on the family farm in Foxboro. At the age of 50, he branched out and built a successful business, Ferestien Feed and Farm Supply, where, even after retirement, he spent every day sitting in “his” chair at the front of the store to greet all his loyal customers.
When he wasn’t working, he spent time outside in his garden, and working around the house. He also enjoyed fishing, the beaches of Florida and Cape Cod and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid lover of Boston sports and never missed a game.
He is survived by his children, Neal Ferestien, David and Sandy Ferestien, and Nancy and Jeff Selig; his grandchildren, Andrew Ferestien, Emily Ferestien, Gillian Selig, and Nathan Selig.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Bob’s memory may be donated to Care Dimensions Lincoln House, where Bob spent his final weeks: www.caredimensions.org
Private family graveside services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park.