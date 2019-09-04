Robert Charles McNichols, 86, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Wingate of Sharon. He was the son of the late John J. and Mary (Earley) McNichols.
Bob was born on Aug. 4, 1933 in Boston and was a graduate of Boston Trade High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He married his late wife Bernice M. (MacCormack) on Nov. 10, 1956 in Boston.
He was employed as an estimator for RS Means in Kingston, MA as a contributing editor for Means’ Cost Data products. Early in life, his interests were his three sons, as a father, coach, and an assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 7. Later in life, his interests were doting over his beloved daughter-in-law Lisa (who was thought of more as a daughter), and his grandchildren Kristin and James. All through his married life, he and his best friend, boss, and late wife Bernice were side-by-side. Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Devoted father of Robert McNichols and his wife Lisa of Gainesville, Florida and Joseph McNichols and Mark McNichols, both of Foxboro. Loving grandfather of Kristin McNichols and James McNichols of Florida. Brother of Mary McNichols of Foxboro, Bernard McNichols of Plainville, Jean Silva of Foxboro and the late John McNichols, Dorothy McNichols and Ann Silva.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.