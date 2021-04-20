Robert Christian “Chris” Dolloff, 73, passed away after a heart attack on April 16, 2021 in Bangor, Maine. Chris was born in Hackensack, New Jersey. He owned homes in Wareham, MA, Stockton Springs, ME, and Belfast, ME, where his family has lived for generations.
Chris graduated from Ripon College, in chemistry and French, becoming an internationally award-winning creative chocolate chemist and expert in quality control at "The Chocolate Factory” (Merkins) in Mansfield. He formulated the cocoa for the “Oreo Cookie,” and Paul Newman’s chocolate products. Chris is affectionately remembered for emphasizing that “chocolate is not candy”.
Chris had broad interests and an impressive memory for: word origins, word twists and puns, anthropology, history and trivia. He enjoyed cats, complex woodworking projects, the culinary arts, caring for plants, genealogy, and music; he played the guitar and keyboard, and would sing lyrics of songs long past, from memory.
Chris was the beloved son of the late Robert and Gloria Dolloff of Foxboro, where he graduated from high school; grandson of the late Ines Casagrande of Park Ridge, New Jersey and Foxboro, and the late Mark and Myra (White) Dolloff of Belfast, Maine. He leaves behind his three siblings: Jeanne Lowenthal, Dianne Mekelburg, John A. Dolloff, and 6 nephews.
The family plans to hold a private memorial service at Grove Cemetery in Belfast, ME, in the future.
Care and arrangements are by Young Funeral Home, Searsport, ME.
In loving memory, the family requests that donations be made to The Arbor Day Foundation, (Trees in Memory), which Chris supported.