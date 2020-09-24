After a suitably long and active life, Bob Dunn peacefully passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, surrounded by family in his home on Shore Street in Falmouth. Son of the late Joseph “J.P.” and Josephine Dunn, Bob grew up in Providence and summered in Falmouth. He moved from Foxboro into his childhood summer home full time in 2000, having retired from ownership of Aluminum Anodizers years earlier.
While often boisterously loud with jokes and laughter, Bob also led a life of quiet and humble service to anyone, anywhere who reached out for help. A champion sailor at the Falmouth Yacht Club in his youth, Bob continued sailing the waters of Vineyard Sound most of his life and biking along the old Dude Train pathway that hugs so close to its shores. At higher altitudes, he happily skied so late into life that eventually the hills just shrugged and let him go for free.
He now joins his older brother, Joseph “Skipper” Dunn, and all those who have gone before him. Bob is survived by his wife Kathleen (Rafferty) Dunn; his eight children: Heather (Phillip) Ruggiero, Rob (Linda Hausseler), Kate Brady, Jennifer (Kevin) Regan, David (Kathy), Julie McLemore, Elizabeth (Bryan Baker) Dunn, and Patrick (Robyn); his 15 grandchildren: Sarah, Trevor, Dan, Phip, Tory, Julia, Jonathon, Brad, Megan, Leah, Ryan, Dara, David, Cate, and Clementine; his great-grandchild, Brady; and his siblings Jane Dunn, David (Kim) Dunn, and Cynthia (William) O’Connor.
The wake will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main St., in Falmouth. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 167 East Falmouth Hwy (Rt. 28), East Falmouth, and live-streamed on falmouthcatholic.org/live-stream.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Gifford St, Falmouth.
COVID precautions will be in place during both services with facemasks required at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Gosnold, Inc., 200 Ter Heun Drive, Falmouth, MA 02540 (gosnold.org/donate).