Robert Dickson Harrigan, age 70, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022 at Blue Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, MA.
Bob was born in Norwood, MA, on Dec. 21, 1951, to the late Joseph and Alice (Dickson) Harrigan. Bob grew up in Foxboro and graduated from Foxboro High School, Class of 1969. He earned an associate's degree from Dean Junior College and a bachelor of science from Stonehill College in 1985. Early in his career Bob worked as an electrician at the Foxboro Company. He later moved on to a position in facilities management with Boston Scientific Corp., where he remained for 20 years.
Bob was a kind, caring, compassionate and generous man who touched the lives of everyone around him.
Bob is survived by his loving daughter Shauna and her husband Bryan Fraser, his sisters Jane Kratohvil and Christine Boorom of Florida, Patricia Harriman of Michigan and his brother Thomas Harrigan of Hanover, MA. He is predeceased by his sister Ann Benchoff. He leaves behind many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. Service to immediately follow at 4 p.m.
