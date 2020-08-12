Robert T. “Jake” Jacobson of Foxboro died unexpectedly on Aug. 9, 2020.
Beloved husband of Joanne Malinn Jacobson and adored father of their daughter Annabel, and their dog Sammy. Devoted son of Robert E. Jacobson of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, and the late Judith Treat Jacobson of Clinton, Conn., and East Boothbay, Maine. Adored brother of Dawne Young, her husband Clark, and their daughters, his nieces, Christina and Phoebe of Clinton, Conn. Cherished son-in-law of the late James and Theresa Malinn. Proud brother in-law of Maureen Malinn Sullivan and the late Walter Sullivan of Brookline, James and Mary Malinn of Dedham, John Malinn of Brookline, Michael and Vicki Malinn of Medway, Kevin and Mary Malinn of Norwood, Francis and Cristina Malinn of West Roxbury, Christopher and Joanna Malinn of Walpole, and the late Joseph Malinn. Also survived by his cousins, Jayne and Abby Gordon of Maine, Richard and Tracy Gillespie of Virginia, Brett and Catherine Hedberg of Maine and New York, and many cherished nieces and nephews.
He was most recently employed by Nobel Biocare, where he was a senior digital sales representative, loving his job and those he worked with. He previously worked as a regional sales manager for many years as part of Zimmer Biomet, where he earned numerous accolades and made great friends. He was a graduate of the Morgan School of Clinton, CT, and the University of Rhode Island, where he was a member the Sigma Chi International fraternity.
He had many loves, including summers at the family cottage on Murray Hill in East Boothbay, ME, where he loved to boat, fish, and just enjoy moments with his family on the front porch. He loved the Red Sox and Patriots, but loved his family the most. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the MSPCA would be appreciated.