Robert L. Nicholson Sr., age 97, passed away peacefully at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham on Jan. 4, 2023. He was the son of the late Frank and Florence (Morgan) Nicholson.
Bob was born on Christmas Eve 1925 in Cambridge and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. A true American patriot, he proudly served his country during WWII in the US Navy aboard the USS Dayton. He married his loving late wife Claire J. (MacDonald) Nicholson on Aug. 1, 1948 at St. Gregory’s Church in Dorchester. He was a long-time foreman for Mason Neilan in Norwood and Avon. After retiring, he worked at Foxborough High School in the science lab, where he enjoyed preparing science experiments, repairing broken equipment and interacting with the students.
Bob and Claire chose to raise their family in Foxboro and enjoyed many activities around town. He enjoyed gardening and yard work, bird watching and camping. He enjoyed traveling with Claire up and down the east coast as well as to Bermuda and Italy. He was a huge New England Patriots fan and enjoyed watching Jeopardy. He and Claire enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing, often being referred to as “Fred and Ginger” by family and friends. He enjoyed listening to classical music. Bob and Claire could always be found at a field cheering on their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at many sporting events over the years. A devoted Foxboro Reporter subscriber, he looked forward to receiving the newspaper each week and reading it cover to cover. Bob most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Devoted father of Robert L. Nicholson Jr. and his wife Pia of Sweden, Janice Nicholson of Foxboro, Jill and her husband Michael Barnhardt of Mansfield, Joan and her husband Dan Cox of Attleboro, Paul Nicholson and his wife Paula of Milford and Jean and her husband Bruce Roberts Jr. of Foxboro. Loving grandfather of Chris and Angela, Michelle, Frederik and Josephine, Jonny, Mikael, Kelsey and Josh, Christian, Tina, Josh, Aran and Kaylyn, Sara, Jesse, Cole, Brendan and Lauren, Corey and the late Jeffrey Barnhardt. Great grandfather of Connor, Josh, Zach, Jack, Drew, Calla, Areana, Norman, Jude, Kyle, Tucker, Erik, Declan and Sadie. Brother of the late George and Grace Nicholson and Louise Nicholson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.