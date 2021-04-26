Robert P. Laumann of Foxboro, formerly of Dedham, died April 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Lisa A. (Schopen) Laumann. Devoted son of Mary (Regan) Laumann of Dedham and the late Robert Laumann. Loving father of Kayla M. Heinrichs and her husband Michael of Dedham, Emma O’Brien of Epping, NH, Heather Treannie and her husband Donald of Foxboro, and T.J. Gilbert and his wife Anna of Uxbridge. Grandfather of Sage, Lia, Tessa, and Clara. Brother of Kenny Laumann and his wife Dottie of Hudson, NH, John Laumann of Sudbury, Kevin Laumann of Medfield, and Brian Laumann of Bridgewater. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Robert was a Union Elevator mechanic, a U.S. Navy veteran, and member of the Dedham American Legion.
Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., Dedham, Friday, April 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home Saturday, May 1, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Dedham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Robert’s memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
