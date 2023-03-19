On Saturday, Feb. 25th, Robert Howard Philp (Rob to all who knew him), passed from this world after suffering a fatal brain injury following a minor/routine surgery. Rob, of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and formerly of North Attleboro, Plainville, and Foxboro, was a dedicated, humble, and loving son, husband, and daddy.
After attending Foxboro High School, where he played trumpet in the band, Rob worked nights to put himself through Bryant University, where he graduated first in his class with a degree in finance. As a result of his love of building, Rob ended up finding a job in the construction industry and worked his way up from project engineering to serving as project executive.
In his spare time, Rob enjoyed working on home projects – refurbishing, renovating, designing, and building. He also tinkered with financial markets, even setting up investment accounts for both of his girls to teach them about investing. He dreamed that one day he would become a financial planner to help those in need better manage their money and rise from poverty.
Because of his humility, few people knew these things about Rob. But to those who knew him best -- and to those who will miss him most -- Rob was so much more than all of his accomplishments. To his mother Phyllis, he was a rock; to his wife Robin Philp (nee Rheaume), a source of calm and peace; and to his two little girls, Colby (8) and Amelie (7), he was the best “Daddy-man” ever.
To Rob, his family was the world entire. As hard as he worked to provide support, he never missed a practice, gymnastics lesson, or school event. He valued modesty, respect, humility, and goodwill, modeling those values in all he did. But he also loved joking around with his girls, being a silly daddy -- just being with them, being near them, teaching them, holding them close. Being Daddy was where Rob shined brightest.
Though his time was cut far too short, the impressions Rob has left on those he touched are beyond measure. He gave more love than most could give in two lifetimes. And as much as he will be missed, it is the thundering echo of his grace that will resonate most to all who knew him.
Rob is survived by his wife, Robin Rheaume Philp; his two daughters, Colby and Amelie; his mother, Phyllis Alyce Philp of Dartmouth, MA, formerly of Foxboro, MA; his sister, Jayne Sundberg and her husband, Karl, of Glendale, AZ; his sister, Cheryl Joubert, of Chandler, AZ; his uncle, Dean Paley, of Warwick, RI; five nieces; various in-laws; and extensive friends who -- in true Rob fashion -- he considered family as well.
A celebration of life will be held for Rob at the New Bedford Yacht Club in Dartmouth on April 30 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider helping Robin and the girls by donating to help support them during this time of tragedy: https://gofund.me/cb5cf71d
