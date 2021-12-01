Robert Reid Scott, age 95, passed away on November 21st, 2021, just 2 month short of age 96. He was born the oldest of 7 children to the late Charles and Mabel Scott on January 30, 1926 in Point La Nim, New Brunswick, Canada.
Reid grew up on the family’s farm in Janeville, New Brunswick, where they raised various livestock and fished salmon from the Bay of Chaleur (the Bay of Warmth or Heat) that the French explorer Jacques Cartier discovered in July 1534. Reid’s great-grandfather Charles Scott immigrated there from Canonbie, Scotland in 1833.
Reid’s formal education began in the proverbial one-room schoolhouse, where he went for the first 8 grades. He often commented that he had eight opportunities to learn any subject.
Reid never went to a high school. Instead, he took his high school courses by correspondence.
He was granted a 4-year Beaverbrook Undergraduate Scholarship to the University of New Brunswick, which enabled him to study Electrical Engineering, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1948.
Subsequently, he was granted a Beaverbrook Graduate Scholarship, which enabled him to study at the University of London and the King’s College in London, England for one year from 1948-1949.
In 1960, while working as a professional engineer, Reid earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.
He married his late wife Lois Ruth Hutchison in August 1948, and less than a week later they sailed from Montreal to Liverpool, England, on the Empress of Canada.
They spent the first year of married life in London, England, enjoying the benefits and opportunities provided by Lord Beaverbrook and his associates.
During Reid’s study breaks, Reid and Lois travelled to Ireland, Scotland, Holland, Belgium and France. They were happily married for 63 years, until she died in 2011.
Returning to Ottawa, Ontario, Canada in 1949, Reid worked initially at the National Research Council for one year.
He worked briefly for a radio electronics manufacturing company in Montreal, Quebec, followed by a lifetime of work in the pulp and paper industry.
He worked for Bathurst Power and Paper in Bathurst, New Brunswick; Fraser Paper in Edmundston, New Brunswick; the Foxboro Company in Montreal, Quebec; Beloit Corporation in Beloit, Wis.; the Foxboro Company in Foxboro.
He was self-employed as a consultant to the pulp and paper industry for the final eight years of his working life. He enjoyed retired life for 27 years, living in Foxboro.
Reid is survived by four generations of family: his siblings, three sons, six grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Reid’s siblings are Vaughan(Shirley) of Pittsford, N.Y. and Falmouth, Maine; Helen (Guy Davidson) of Gatineau, Quebec; James’s widow (Fern) of Janeville, New Brunswick; Margaret (Bertram Demmings) of Bathurst, New Brunswick; Maizie (George Mosher) of Peterborough, Ontario. Reid is predeceased by Susan, Vaughan’s first wife Gloria, James, and James’s first wife Hope Loane Gammon Scott of Bathurst, New Brunswick.
Reid’s sons are: Bob (Joanne) and Sandy (Valerie) of Foxboro and Don (Beth) of Plainville.
Reid’s grandchildren are Bob and Joanne’s 2 daughters: Rachel (Will French) and Karen (Andrew Li) of Nanuet, N.Y.; Sandy and Valerie’s three sons: Alex (Deanna); Zach; and Tom (Beth) of Stratford, Ontario; and Don and Beth’s son Matthew of Plainville.
Reid’s great-grandchildren are John, Adam, and Daniel French; Grace and Benjamin Li; Alex and Deanna have five children; Zach is married with three children; Tom and Beth’s Josiah and Ruth Scott.
Reid always participated in the life of Protestant Christian churches: the United Church of Canada in Canada, the Presbyterian church in Beloit, Wisc.; and the Congregational, Baptist, Christian and Missionary Alliance, and Union churches in Foxboro.
Reid always believed that our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ must be seen in how we live our lives.
He believed he could learn something from any person he met.
He was a generous and enthusiastic supporter of the people, causes and activities he thought were important in this life.
His life-long curiosity and interest banished boredom from his life.
By all accounts, he lived well.
His friendly and joyful optimism (“keep looking up”) and enthusiasm in life will be missed by all.
Visiting hours will be Friday Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxboro, MA 02035. Telephone: 508-543-5471. Website: www.Robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
The funeral will be Saturday Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. from the Union Church of South Foxboro, 384 South Street, Foxboro, MA 02035.
A “live-stream” of the funeral will be provided through the church’s website: www.sofox.org. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro.
Reid’s family’s response to COVID-19 reflects the same diversity seen in the America public at large.
Donations in Reid’s memory can be made to the Union Church of South Foxboro.