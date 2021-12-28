Roberta (Rae) Jones, age 79, passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2021 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. She was the daughter of the late James and Eileen (Murphy) Rae.
Roberta was born on June 18, 1942 in Providence, RI, and was a graduate of Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester. She was employed as a cardiac technician at Quincy Hospital. She married her husband Horace J. Jones on Oct. 19, 1991 at Bethany Congregational Church in Foxboro.
Roberta was a member of the Foxborough Garden Club and the Foxborough Town Republican committee. She was a Registrar of Voters in Foxboro and attended the Fellowship Church in Easton. She enjoyed volunteering for the Each One Teach One Program at the Ahern Middle School. She loved to cook, entertain and made the best pies. Roberta enjoyed traveling everywhere -- especially to the UK, Block Island and taking vacations that included history. She was an avid arts and culture buff and enjoyed museums and theater. She was known for her beautiful handwritten letters which her children and grandchildren cherished. She was an accomplished quilter and was quick to quote the Scripture.
Beloved wife of Horace J. Jones. Loving mother of Lisa and her husband George Fitzgerald of Rockland, Jennifer Draicchio-Walsh and her husband Donald Walsh of Rockland and Christopher Geno and his wife Shani of Foxboro. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Timothy, Alicia, Nicole, James, Joseph, Sarah, Natalie, James, Lauren, Katelyn, Justin and Addison. Great grandmother of Lila, Julian, Scarlett and Leonol. Sister of Janet Marnell of Quincy, MA, James Rae of Rockwall, TX, Peter Rae of Berlin, MD, William Rae of Upton, MA, John Rae of Austin, TX and Thomas Rae of Foster, RI.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Fellowship Church, 604 Foundry St., Easton, MA 02375. Interment is private. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberta’s memory may be made to the USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677 or www.uso.org.