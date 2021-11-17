Mr. Roger Howard Smith, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. He was the son of the late Howard and Ruth (Schelin) Smith.
Roger was born in Quincy on Feb. 14, 1937 and was a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis. He and his wife Patricia were married in Springfield, Vermont on June 16, 1962. He has been a Foxboro resident for over 54 years.
Roger worked for many years as a draftsman for the former Bird Machine of Walpole. He was a former member of the Town of Foxborough Planning Board, Foxborough Conservation Committee and the Foxboro Historical Society. He was a member of the Side Spitters square dancing group in Attleboro. He also enjoyed working in his garden, walking around the neighborhood and bowling with his grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Besides his wife Patricia (Hutchinson) Smith, he leaves behind his four daughters, Beverly Kelly and her husband Brian of Foxboro, Karen Phillips of Foxboro, Linda Noiseux and her husband Mathew of Norfolk and Cynthia Platt and her husband Joseph of Foxboro. Loving grandfather of Nick LaBree and his wife Ashley, Michael and Lauren Platt, Noah Phillips, Benjamin Kelly, Logan Noiseux and the late Brendan Kelly. Great grandfather of Natalie LaBree. Brother of Kenny Smith and the late Clifton and Steve Smith.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at noon at the conclusion of calling hours at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the Make A Wish Foundation of America, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.