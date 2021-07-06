A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 for Roland Clifford Thompson, 89, of Fountain Hills, AZ. Roland passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2020. Roland, previously from Foxboro, was born on July 17, 1931, in Boston to Alan McClain Thompson and Isabelle Russell Thompson of Boston. He was the third of four children and graduated from Roslindale High School in 1948.
Roland was a refrigeration mechanic for Stop & Shop Supermarkets and later a pipefitter, working out of Local 537 in Boston. Roland married his wife Irene in 1957 and shared 43 years of marriage. He had an affinity for photography, and in retirement developed an amazing talent for woodworking and karaoke. Roland enjoyed domestic and international travel, with Cape Cod and Hawaii being two of his most favorite and frequented destinations. A huge lover of Boston sports, he was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
Roland was a veteran in the United States Army and served overseas in the Korean War.
He is survived by his two sons, Mark A. Thompson of Foxboro and Scott D. Thompson of Scottsdale, AZ; his nieces Julia Thompson-Morrison, Linda Harrison-Aguilar, Lorain Thompson-Rice and nephew Johnny Harrison.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m., at Roberts & Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 17, from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the memorial service.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org).