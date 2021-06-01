Rosemarie Anne (Fontana) Buckley of Foxboro and Naples, Fla., died Friday, May 28, 2021 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester following a period of declining health.
She was the wife of William R. Buckley, her husband of 62 years, whom she married April, 26, 1959 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Jamaica Plain.
Born in Jamaica Plain Oct. 9, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Rosina Cantera and Domenic Fontana, and was a 1956 graduate of Jamaica Plain High School.
Before the couple moved to Foxboro in 1962, she had worked as a secretary for the state Division of Building Construction, and afterwards served as office manager for the family business — Bay Colony Group.
Raising her four children on Carmine Avenue in a neighborhood teeming with young families, Mrs. Buckley embraced an open-door policy towards friends and playmates of her own children, who inevitably became part of the family as well.
Known affectionately as “Nonni,” both to her grandchildren and a wide circle of family and friends, she was renowned for her Italian specialties — especially her signature dish, veal parmigiana — and spent hours in her kitchen preparing meals for holidays and family gatherings.
She also loved to dance and took particular pride in visiting her ancestral home in Ofena, Abbruzzo, Italy to visit cousins and extended family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, all of Foxboro: William Buckley Jr. and his wife Mary; Christine Leslie and her husband Richard; FFD Asst. Chief Thomas Buckley and his wife Linda; and FPD Officer Shawn Buckley and his wife Kara.
She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Kristen Buckley of Foxboro, and 15 grandchildren: Gregory Leslie M.D. and his wife Nicole of Franklin; Richard Leslie M.D. and his fiancée Kristen; Richard M.D. of Brookline; Capt. William Buckley III, U.S. Army, and his wife Mandy of Georgia; Maura Buckley of California; Danielle Buckley of Waltham; Brigid Buckley and Thomas Buckley Jr., both of Florida, and Alyssa, Reagan, Garrett, Keely, Noelle, Peyton, Peter and Kerrin Buckley, all of Foxboro.
She also is survived by two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Teagan Rosemarie Leslie; two brothers-in-law, Paul Hall of Foxboro and Raymond Mercuri of Wilmington, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters Louise Hall and Lena Mercuri.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, from the Roberts & Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at St. Mary’s Church, Foxboro. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Donations in Mrs. Buckley’s memory may be sent to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.