Ruth Eugenia Bell, 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Doolittle Home in Foxboro where she resided for the past year and was tenderly cared for by a caring and compassionate staff.
She was the daughter of the late Robert H. Bell and Della E. (Doucette) Bell.
Ruth was born Oct. 19, 1925 in Mansfield where she attended Mansfield public schools.
She married her late husband Alexander Veno “Joe” DiMarzio Feb. 1, 1941 in Mansfield when they embarked on their 78 years of marriage. Seventy-four of those years were at their home on Main Street in Foxboro, where they hosted many celebrations over the years and nieces, nephews and friends were always welcomed into her warm and inviting home. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and was devoted to all to the end.
Ruth was a member of the Foxboro Serenading Seniors chorus where she and her granddaughter Lisa started the Igo School’s yearly fourth-graders' visit to the senior center to sing with the senior chorus, now a 20-year tradition. Ruth was also an active member of the Foxboro Fire Women’s Auxiliary for 20 years. She enjoyed being an election worker for many years and was a devout communicant of St. Mary’s Parish.
She worked at the Foxboro Company during World War ll and later was the head cook at Foxboro High School.
Beloved wife of the late Alexander Veno “Joe” DiMarzio. Devoted mother of Carol Pignato and her husband David, Linda Penney and her husband Frank, and Patricia Cummings and her husband Alan, all of Foxboro. Beloved grandmother of seven: Joseph Pignato, the Rev. David Pignato, Lisa Lancaster, Carrie Chester, Jason Penney, Steven Penney, and Allison O’ Connor, she was blessed to know 14 great-grandchildren: John, Hannah and Carol Ann Pignato, Meaghan, Joshua, and Kathryn Lancaster, Callie and Maya Chester, Alexander, Emily and Olivia Penney, Brett and Avery Penney, and Sophie O’Connor. Ruth was sister of the late Emma Rhoads, Kenneth Bell, Harold Bell, Robert Bell Jr., Barbara Choquet, and Alfred Bell. She is also survived by her dearest in-laws and friends, Roger and Joanne DiMarzio and Ralph Brooks.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral Mass Wednesday, March 24, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro, with Covid-19 precautions and social distancing being observed.
Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Doolittle Home, 16 Bird St., Foxboro, MA 02035.