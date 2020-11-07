Ruth E. (Holdgate) Brastow, 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Milford Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Robert and Gladys (St. John) Holdgate.
Ruth was born May 28, 1932 in Attleboro.
After graduating from Attleboro High School in 1950, she went to work at Mason Box Company and later helped her husband start Conceptual Engineering (later Automated Emblem Supplies, Inc.).
She married her late husband Carl Brastow Oct. 29, 1950 at the Central Congregational Church in Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.
Ruth was a longtime member of the Foxborough Country Club and was named Women’s Club Champion seven times.
After retiring, Ruth enjoyed many great things in life, including Scrabble, bingo, bowling, Words with Friends, the music of Max Raabe, and most of all spending time with three sons and their families. Her love of humor and intellectual conversation was a gift to everyone who knew her.
Devoted mother of Kim Brastow and his wife Kathleen Camacho Brastow of North Attleboro, Jeff Brastow and his wife Janice Treweek Brastow of Foxboro, and Evan Brastow and his wife Joanne Taglione Brastow of Norton. Loving grandmother of Tracy, Greg, Jennifer, Stephanie and Erin. Great-grandmother of Juliana, Hudson and Eli. Sister of Robert Holgate and his wife Danielle of North Attleboro, Catherine Stranz of North Attleboro and the late Russell Holgate of Attleboro and Helen McKearney of Rehoboth.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02760.