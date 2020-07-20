Ruth Elizabeth (Ewald) Upham, 85, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the daughter of the late Felix and Martha (Zabba) Ewald.
Ruth was born on Dec. 29, 1934 in Boston and was a graduate of Dedham High School. She was employed as a telephone operator for the former New England Telephone Company. She married her husband Edgar Upham at St. Mary’s Church in Dedham on Sept. 7, 1957.
Ruth enjoyed camping and trips to their home in Liberty, Maine. Ruth most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved wife of Edgar Upham. Loving mother of Marie and her husband John Iozzo of Attleboro, Terry Upham and his companion Patty Hanlin of Attleboro, and Wayne Upham and his wife Beth of Mansfield. Devoted grandmother of Jessica, Erin, Brian, Allycia, Shawn, Ashley, Joseph and the late Michael Hoyle. Sister of William Ewald and his wife Geri, Pauline Willimson and her husband Jerry and the late Alfred Ewald and his wife Agnes
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 21, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 330 Pratt St., Mansfield. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 83 Central St., Foxboro, MA 02035.