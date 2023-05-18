Sandra L. Conway, age 76, of Foxboro, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Alma (Goodwin) Conway.
Sandy was born on June 28, 1946 in Norwood and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1964. Before retirement, she was employed as a nursery school teacher at the Church of the Redeemer in Foxboro and worked for the Foxboro Company for 30 years. She was an active member of Bethany Congregational Church in Foxboro.
She enjoyed family trips to NH and attending her nieces' and nephews' sporting events. Sandy loved spending as much time as possible with “Her babies.” She was an avid New England Patriots fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR and lunches with her friends.
She was the sister of Nancy Conway of King City, OR, James Conway and his wife Donna of Tuftonboro, NH, and the late Lee Prosser and Deborah Kepple. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A memorial service will be held at noon following calling hours at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy’s memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Fund for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 7538 or at www.komen.org.