Sandra M. (Yancowski) Corliss, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 8, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Paul Yancowski and Evelyn (Johnson) LaFramboise.
Sandra was born in Attleboro on July 20, 1935. Sandra was always happy to help anyone in need and had a strong work ethic. She was particularly proud of her work at The Sun Chronicle and Sweet Manufacturing in Mansfield.
She married Donald S. Corliss, Sr, and together they raised three children. She loved her family very much, especially spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. Sandra enjoyed writing poetry, doing crossword puzzles and playing bingo. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed summers at the beach at Ocean Grove.
Sandra is survived by her daughter Sandra J. Ranahan and her husband Robert of Plainville, Ma. Beloved grandmother of Donald Corliss III of Foxboro, Dana C. Corliss and his wife Jessica of Foxboro, and Tiffany Prevett and her husband Bill of North Attleboro. Cherished great grandmother to Kaylee Keenan and her husband Patrick of Quincy, Dana, Jaeyla, and Benjamin. Loving mother of the late Donald Corliss Jr. and Linda S. Corliss.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a funeral service to follow after at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra’s memory may be made to The Humane Society at Protect Animals l Give a Gift -- The Humane Society of the United States.