HARWICH -- Sarah Anne Whelahan, 80, formerly of Foxboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital.
She was born in Waltham, MA to Dr. Alfred and Dorothea (Sullivan) McManama July 31, 1939.
Sarah grew up in Waltham where she attended St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1957.
She worked at Watertown Savings Bank after graduating from secretarial school. In 1975, Sarah began a career in social work, becoming a licensed social worker for Foxboro Human Services. She held Alzheimer’s support groups and worked closely with the Foxboro Discretionary Fund.
In 2000, as the director of Foxboro Human Services, Sarah retired and began enjoying life, especially travel. Destinations she loved included Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Sky Lodge in Maine, Steele Hill in New Hampshire, Sandcastle Resort on Cape Cod and the Red River Beach.
After just three dates, Sarah became engaged to the love of her life, Andrew Griffin Whelahan of Harwich, with whom she shared a true love story during their 56 years of marriage.
In addition to Andrew, Sarah is also survived by her four children: Cynthia Whelahan of Yarmouth, Kathleen O’Brien (former husband Hank) of Harwich, Michael Whelahan (wife Deanne) of Norton, and Sean Whelahan (wife Tara) of Sandwich, as well as her nine grandchildren: Taylor Lynne, Jennifer, Kevin, Henry, Charlie, William, Rylee, Alyssa and Kian. Sarah leaves her brother, Dr. Alfred McManama of Quincy, cousin Paula MacMillan of Hudson, and her dear lifelong friend Nancy Fitzgerald of Framingham. Her close friend, the late Mary O’Connor of Hingham, predeceased her.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Doane Beal and Ames, 729 MA-134, South Dennis, MA 02660.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 9 a.m., at Doane Beal and Ames, South Dennis. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, 508-543-5235.
