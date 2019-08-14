Sarah Luce (Fuller) Souza, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at her home in Foxboro, surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Hiram and Marion (Luce) Fuller.
Sarah was born in Norwood on Jan. 25, 1934 and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1951. She married her husband Frank at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro on April 16, 1955. She was formerly of Norwood and Needham.
Sarah at one time worked as a secretary at the former Foxboro Company. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed visits with her family to Cape Cod, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and visiting her two sons in Atlanta, GA. She loved her Boston Red Sox and following her sons playing sports. She also was an avid tennis player who played well into her eighties.
Beloved wife of Frank L. Souza to whom she was married for over 64 years. Loving mother of Mark D. Souza of Foxboro and David and Alan Souza, both of Atlanta, GA. Devout grandmother of Erica Souza. Sister of the late Dexter Fuller of Mansfield. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews whom she loved spending summer afternoons on their deck.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro. Collation will be held after the interment at the Lafayette House, Route 1 in Foxboro.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Historical Society, P.O. Box 450, Foxboro, MA 02035 or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9186.