Sheila Ann (Heywood) Fischer, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on June 5, 2022.
Sheila was born on Jan. 7, 1943 in Lewiston, ME. She met and married her husband Donald Fischer, who was the love of her life, in 1961. She was employed in medical billing for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, retiring in 1999. A long-time resident of Foxboro, she and Donald later resided in East Sandwich.
She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends. She was very creative and enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Sheila most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Beloved wife of Donald E. Fischer. Loving mother of Joyce Johnson of Marstons Mills and Wendy O’Donnell and her husband Patrick of Marstons Mills. Devoted grandmother of Danielle, Molly and Nick. Great-grandmother of Adalena -- who she lovingly referred to as her sunshine. Sister of Sharon and her husband Paul Niemi of Turner, Maine, and the late Romaine Coolong and Donna Williams.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 13, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheila’s memory may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation c/o https://t2t.org/donate/.