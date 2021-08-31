Sheila (Morrison) Roche, age 82, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2021 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Neil and Mazie (Boutilier) Morrison and the wife of the late Robert E. Roche.
Sheila was born on Dec. 29, 1938 in Nova Scotia, Canada. She married her late husband Robert E. Roche on Jan. 30, 1960. She loved to entertain and cook for family and friends. She and her husband hosted many backyard pool parties over the years. She had many adventures with abundant stories to share of their travels around the world with her late husband and loving brother-in-law and sister -in-law Mike and Jane. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was employed by APA transport for 22 years where she met her best friend Pat.
Beloved mother of Karin and her husband David Johnson of Punta Gorda, FL, Nanci and her husband John Otrando of North Attleboro, Sandra and her husband Robert Strembicki of Oviedo, FL and the late Robert Roche Jr. and his wife Maureen. Devoted grandmother of David, Elizabeth, Katie, Nicholas, Mazie and Audrey. Great grandmother of Theodore and Camden. Sister of the late Shirley Conti, David Morrison, Marjorie Roche, Brian Morrison, Phyllis Morrison and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sept. 3, at 9 a.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheila’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or www.alz.org.