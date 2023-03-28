In the evening of March 22, 2023, Sheri Lynn Barrett, age 55, of Foxboro, passed away after a long battle with a Covid-induced illness. She passed comfortably and peacefully while surrounded by her family. Sheri is predeceased by her father, Robert Margolin, and her stepfather, William Moors. Sheri is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Barrett of Foxboro, and their children, Danielle and Sean Gordon of Bellingham, MA, Robyn Barrett, and Stephanie Barrett, of Foxboro. Sheri is also survived by her dear mother, Leslie Moors of Delray Beach, FL, and her sister and best friend Dawn, and Jeff Soloway of Raynham, MA. Sheri was a proud aunt to many nieces and nephews as well as a beloved cousin to many across the country.
Sheri recently became an adoring Nana to her first grandchild, Maeve Gordon of Bellingham, MA. It was Sheri’s biggest wish to become a Nana and Maeve was her brightest light throughout her illness. Sheri was also Nana to her fur grandchildren, dogs Rex and Luna, and cats Whoobie and Flash, as well as Curtis the turtle and Neil the betta. She recently became a new fur mom to puppy Ralph.
Sheri was a graduate of Stoughton High School, class of 1985. She went on to be involved in many facets of the medical industry throughout her career before completing her Nursing License in 2008. Sheri was most fond of her time working with people with intellectual disabilities in a homecare setting. Alongside her dedication to her clients, Sheri was a proud member of the Foxboro community and a dedicated member of the Commission on Disability.
Sheri was a devoted friend to many. She enjoyed attending book club with her girlfriends, where they would spend time discussing books, but ultimately used the time to update one another on their lives. Sheri’s friends meant the world to her, many of whom she had known since childhood.
If you were fortunate enough to have known Sheri, you know how much she loved to talk! She would engage anyone in a conversation -- getting to know people was her specialty. Whether you were a friend of one of her kids, someone she passed during her daily walks around town, or a store clerk, no one was a stranger to Sheri. She was endlessly kind, cheerful, and had the biggest laugh.
Sheri’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the kind and caring staff at Blackstone Valley Health & Rehab and West River Hospice. Their teams took wonderful care of Sheri during her last months and provided invaluable support to her family.
Sheri’s family will have a private graveside service to honor her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able donate to the MS Society in Sheri’s name. Donations can be made online at: https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or via check sent to National MS Society PO Box #91891 Washington, D.C. 20090 – 1891.