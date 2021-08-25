Shirley Ann (Lancaster) Mather, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Foxboro surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Betty Lancaster and the wife of the late George A. Mather.
Shirley was born in July of 1938, at Boston City Hospital. She raised her family and lived in Foxboro for over 60 years. She enjoyed adventure travel with her husband and was an avid gardener. She later became a member of the Foxboro Senior Center and continued her love of travel with them.
She had been a volunteer at Mass. Audubon.
Shirley enjoyed welcoming family and friends to her home and making each holiday special.
She loved to decorate and was a talented cook. Shirley was a member of St. Mary’s Church.
Her kindness and thoughtfulness will be missed by the many people she loved and those who loved her. She was a loving devoted wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend.
Loving mother of Lisa and her husband Jay Springer of Walpole, Robin and her husband Doug Cote of Marion and the late Ronald Mather. Cherished grandmother of Jack, Matthew, Alysha, Amanda, and Shawn. Sister of the late Ginger O’Donnell.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to Accent Care Hospice, 275 Martine St., Suite 109, Fall River, MA 02723.