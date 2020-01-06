Shirley E. Coleman, 101, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at the Maples Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wrentham. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Ethel (Plummer) Coleman.
Shirley was born in Norwood, MA, on April 29, 1918. She was a graduate of Norwood High School and was a longtime resident of Foxboro. She was a retired purchasing agent for Plymouth Rubber Company. A talented seamstress, she was a member of the Embroiderers Guild in both Foxboro and Portland, ME. She also owned and operated a needlework shop in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Beloved mother of Trent C. Mulkern and his wife Alexandra of Mechanicsville, MD. Sister of the late Willard F. Coleman Jr., and Dorothy Martin and her husband John. Also survived by three nieces, two great nephews and four great-great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Highland Cemetery in Norwood.To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
For additional information, please call 508-543-5471.