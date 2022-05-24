Stacey Veronica Miller, age 36, passed away on May 17, 2022 at her home in Plainville. She was a long-time resident and native of Foxboro.
Stacey was born in Newton on Nov. 26, 1985 and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 2004. She attended the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Stacey was a former CCD teacher at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. In her youth, she was a member of the O’Brien School of Dance and participated in the Foxboro youth soccer and basketball programs. She had been employed as a transaction specialist for ComputerShare in Canton for the past 16 years.
Stacey most enjoyed spending time with her loving family and her fiancé Jeremy, as well as her pet chihuahua, Gronk. She enjoyed going to the beach, swimming in the pool and fishing. She enjoyed picnics and backyard cookouts. One of her favorite places was Breakwater Village in Point Judith, RI.
Beloved daughter of Daniel and Catherine (Anderson) Miller of Foxboro. Loving fiancé of Jeremy Cooper of Plainville. Devoted sister of Kevin and Caroline Miller of Foxboro and proud Titi of her nephew Jackson.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, May 26, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Church of Emmanuel, 106 Central St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Foxboro Skate Park, PO Box 209, ATTN: Dan Cahill, Foxboro, MA 02035.