Stephanie Ann (Loder) Fraser, age 50, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Foxboro on Sept. 27, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Sidney and Jeannette (Willette) Loder.
Stephanie was born on Feb. 24, 1971 in Norwood and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1989. She loved animals. She enjoyed spending time with family, shopping and traveling.
Beloved mother of Taylor, Mackenzi and James Fraser, all of Foxboro. Wife of James Fraser of Foxboro. Sister of Phillip Loder and his wife Katie of Wareham, Aliceann and her husband Edward Andrews of Foxboro, Jeannette and her husband Stephen Jensen of Foxboro and Kimberley Loder of Foxboro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephanie’s memory may be made to M.S.P.C.A., 350 Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.