Stephen B. Mullally, 82, passed away Sunday, April 6, 2020 at his home in Foxboro, surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Vernon and Sarah (Wilson) Mullally.
Stephen was born on Jan. 3, 1938 in Boston and was raised in Dorchester. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He and his wife Rosemary were married for over 56 years. He has been a Foxboro resident for the past 50 years and was a winter resident of Marco Island, FL.
Stephen was a retired engineer from the MBTA in Boston. He was a member of the Foxborough Fish & Game and the Foxboro American Legion. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in Florida, enjoyed cooking and was an avid woodworker.
Beloved husband of the late Rosemary C. (King) Mullally. Devoted father of Patrick Mullally and his wife Edie of CT, Kevin and his wife Kathleen Mullally of Foxboro, Lauren and her husband Michael Gillis of Walpole, April and her husband Harry Kelloway of Foxboro and James and his wife Francisca Mullallay of Damascus, MD. Loving grandfather of 14.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to Mass General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114.