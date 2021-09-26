Stephen C. Melish Jr., age 86, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2021 at the Ellis Nursing Home in Norwood. He was the son of the late Stephen and Dominica (Barnatovich) Melish and husband of the late Janice (Baker) Melish.
Stephen was born on Aug. 24, 1935 in Norwood and was a graduate of Norwood High School. He was employed as a calibrator at the former Foxboro Company and was a long-time Foxboro resident. Stephen was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.
Stephen was a former member of the Foxborough Knights of Columbus and the Foxborough Fish & Game Club. He was an avid Polka dancer and enjoyed attending Polka festivals. He enjoyed bowling and cooking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities.
Loving father of Stephen Melish and his wife Sheila of Douglasville, GA, Michael Melish and his wife Kathy of Foxboro and Paul Melish of Buzzard’s Bay. Devoted grandfather of Nicole, Kailin, Courtney, Jannah, Jake and the late Michael. Brother of Sandra Melish of Norwood and the late Eleanor Puzin, Stella Powell, William Melish and Fredrick Melish. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.