Stephen Douglas Foster, age 82, passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2022. He was the devoted husband of the late Joan Frances (McCarthy).
Born on Aug. 13, 1940, he was the son of the late Douglas M. and Mary (Kennedy) Foster. Steve was a lifelong resident of Foxboro. He was a graduate of Foxboro High School Class of 1958 and earned his bachelor’s degree at Stonehill College in Easton in 1964. He went on to earn his master’s degree in education at the University of Massachusetts in 1965.
He married his loving wife Joan on Aug. 29, 1964 at St. Mary’s Church in Mansfield.
Steve was a passionate educator as an English teacher for over 32 years, the majority at Foxboro High Schoo,l which also included a period where he served as the athletic director. He had previously been the English Department head and teacher at Bellingham High School.
A Fourth Degree Grand Knight, he was a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6063 in Foxboro. He held various leadership roles within the Foxboro community, including being a member of the Housing Authority Board, President of the Foxborough Little League, Treasurer of Foxborough Midget Football, and was a member of the Doolittle Home Board of Directors. Steve is a member of the Foxboro High School Basketball Hall of Fame. At St Mary’s Church, he was a Eucharistic Minister and served as the CYO advisor.
Loving father of Steve Foster and his wife Lesleyann of Foxboro, Kathleen Deveau and her husband Terry of Harwichport, Erin Foster Zsiga and her husband Todd of Scarborough, Maine and Sean Foster and his wife Jennifer of Newport, R.I. Beloved grandfather of Stephen and Lauren Foster; Connor, Sean, and Karah Deveau; Wyatt, Camden and Owen Zsiga; Addison, Garrett and Teagan Foster. He was the brother of Barry Foster of Newmarket, N.H., James Foster of Attleboro and the late Sandra Petrillo of Mansfield.
Steve loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a caregiver to many and a tremendous role model to his family. He was a man of great faith.
Steve will be missed by his children and grandchildren, and anybody who was lucky enough to have met him.
The Foster family would also like to thank the staff at the Doolittle Home for their love and care.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at noon at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.