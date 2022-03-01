Steven Michael “Steve” McDavitt, 56, of Bonneau, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 14, 2022, passing away peacefully at his residence. Born on April 17, 1965 in Oahu, Hawaii. Steve was the son of the late Mary Patricia McDavitt of Foxboro. Steve was a loving father and survived by his 3 sons Anthony “Sean” Berry of Hawkinsville, GA, Jonathon “Brett” McDavitt Vienna, GA, and Conor Michael McDavitt, Bonneau, SC. Dedicated grandfather of 4. Steve’s siblings include Brian McDavitt and his wife Michelle of Portland, OR, John McDavitt and partner Christine Silver of Northbridge, MA, Tammy and her husband Rich Ward of Westfield, MA, Michelle McDavitt of Blackstone, MA, Karen Phillips of Foxboro, and the late Kevin McDavitt. Also, survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Steve had many accomplishments serving 21 years in the United States Marine Corps and continuing to provide contract services after retirement. He loved the outdoors, especially boating and fishing.
A gathering of Steve’s family and friends will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, South Carolina 29445. A memorial service with military honors will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Steve’s remains will be placed in a niche at Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve‘s memory may be sent to any veteran’s care charity of the donor’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com/. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, 843-553-1511.