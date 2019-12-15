FOXBORO — Stewart David Bayuk, 64, of Foxboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was the son of the late Milton and Viola (Penn) Bayuk.
Stewart was the beloved husband of Elizabeth “Beth” (Cadegan) Bayuk. Loving father of Nathaniel Bayuk and his wife Bethany of Milford, N.H., Jordan Bayuk of Foxboro and Lauren Bayuk. He was the devoted grandfather of Charlotte Bayuk. Stewart was the brother of Barry and his wife Barbara Bayuk and the late Jerry Bayuk. Stewart was the brother in-law of Jen Bayuk, Margaret Carroll and Val Baker.
Stewart was born in Boston. He graduated from Sharon High School. He earned his BS at Boston College and earned his MBA from Suffolk University.
Stewart was employed by KEECO in New York and was a vice president of Pacific Coast Feather in Washington. He cherished the relationships that he had with his co-workers from both KEECO and PCF.
A baseball enthusiast, Stewart was an integral volunteer and supporter of Foxboro Youth Baseball. He was also the founder of the Friendship Youth Baseball League. Stewart was a faithful friend of all Boston College sports.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stewart’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, P.O. Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035, or the Shaggy Dog Rescue of Houston, Texas at www.houstonshaggydogrescue.org.