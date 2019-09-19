Susanne Katherine (Foley) Mullen, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice House in Providence surrounded by the comfort of her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Alice (Boro) Foley.
Susanne was born in Deerfield Oct. 20, 1935, grew up in Montague, attended and graduated from Turners Falls High School, and earned her registered nurse certificate at Boston City Hospital.
She was a longtime resident of Foxboro.
She was a registered nurse working for Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts Department of Correction at various locations, and NORCAP in Foxboro.
She enjoyed spending time with friends and playing dominoes and cribbage. She adored her pets. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Beloved mother of Christopher P. Mullen of Boston and Jonathan R. Mullen and his wife Kristin of Londonderry, N.H. Loving grandmother of Alexandrea, Lauren, and Chelsea Mullen and great-grandmother of Jordan and Madison Mullen. Sister of the late Major General Thomas Foley.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Thursday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A memorial service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at the funeral home.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Susanne’s memory may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.