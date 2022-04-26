Suzanne M. McNulty passed on April 22, 2022 after her courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born in Pensacola, FL, July 25, 1944, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary MacNair. Sue was the widow of her late husband of 35 years Thomas J. McNulty. Sue was the loving mother of Lynn Wentzell of Florida, Kim Littig of Connecticut, Thomas P. McNulty of Foxboro and her late daughter Robin Littig. Sue was the grandmother of Eric Wentzell, Shawn Wentzell, Joseph Littig and Kelli McCarthy. Beloved sister of Maryann MacNair, Carol Littig, and Patty Hubbard. Suzanne had many nieces and nephews; she will be missed by previous coworkers and friends.
Sue was an employee of the Social Security Administration for more than 30 years. Her career allowed her to serve others, a passion she loved. Sue exuded her Catholic faith and found solace by attending weekly church service.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Friday, April 29, at 9 a.m. at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Internment to follow at Highland Cemetery, Norwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or www.alz.org.