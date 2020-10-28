Thelma (Fain) Lane, 95, of Smithfield, RI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Russell Lane Sr. who died on July 24, 2000.
Born on June 16, 1925 in Halfway, Ore., she was the daughter of the late Charles O. Fain and the late Lula Abigaile (Thomas) Fain.
A graduate of Mesa (Arizona) High School, as a young woman Thelma worked as a telephone operator and later as a riveter working on airplane wings during World War II. It was there that she met her husband who was then in the Army Air Corps. The role Thelma most valued was as a homemaker to her husband and children.
A resident of Madonna Manor for the past year, Thelma previously resided at Brookdale Senior Living in East Greenwich, R.I.
A warm, welcoming and vibrant woman, she was a skilled artist who enjoyed oil painting as well as sewing and gardening. Thelma was a longtime member of the Foxboro Women’s Club and the Red Hat Society. More than anything, she cherished time spent with her family.
Thelma was the loving mother of Leah M. George and her husband Richard L. George of Smithfield, R.I.; Donna J. McLintock of Manchester, N.H., and her late husband Donald McLintock; and Kenneth Russell Lane Jr. of Attleboro. She was the proud grandmother of Kimberly Boulay of Dover, N.H.; Jeannine Myers and her husband Jeffrey Myers of Manchester, N.H.; Robert Ryan of Attleboro; Christopher Ryan and his companion Nicole Fisk of Rehoboth; Matthew Ryan of Occidental, Calif.; and Vanessa F. Hart of Cranston, R.I. Thelma was the adoring great-grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Helen Sanchez and leaves several nieces and nephews and her extended family.
A private visitation and a private funeral and celebration of life service for Thelma will be held in the “Memorial Chapel” of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, followed by a private graveside service in Knollwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Canton, at which time Thelma will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.
In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in memory of Thelma to the Shriners Hospital for Children — Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.
