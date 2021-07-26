Theresa (O’Dwyer) Tynan, age 82, passed away July 21, 2021 at Boston Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Jeremiah and Catherine (Byrne) O’Dwyer and wife of the late Thomas Tynan.
Theresa was born on Nov. 5, 1938 in Tipperary, Ireland. She was a former employee at Raschel’s in Foxboro. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriot’s fan and enjoyed gardening. Theresa was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was a long-time communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro.
Loving mother of James Tynan and his wife Brenda of North Attleboro, Rosemarie and her husband Robert Jordan of Foxboro, David Tynan of Foxboro, Robert Tynan of WI and the late Tommy Tynan. Devoted grandmother of Joseph, Stephanie, Kaylee, Monica and Connor. Sister of Alice Lewis, Ann MacDermott and the late Patrick O’Dwyer, Catherine Grogan, Mary Slattery, Michael O’Dwyer, Jerry O’Dwyer, John O’Dwyer, Joseph O’Dwyer and Eddie O’Dwyer.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 83 Central St., Foxboro, MA 02035.