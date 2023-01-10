Thomas Joseph Smith, 77, of Foxboro, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston after a short fight with lung cancer (which he won). Tom was born on Nov. 14, 1945 in Norwood, MA, to the late Cyril and Julia Smith (Spirdowis). He was a 1963 graduate of Norwood Public Schools.
Tom loved his wife Jean F. Smith (Zurblis) who he adored and shared his married life with for 57 years. They made their home in Foxboro for 52 years. Their lives have been full.
Tom leaves so many cherished friends and family. His oldest daughter Paula Maurice and her husband Teddy Maurice of Manchester NH, his son Michael Smith and his wife Pam Smith of Cape Coral, Florida, and his youngest daughter Christine Smith and her wife Cindy Bergevine of Foxboro.
The grandchildren who he just adored: Lauren Smith, Kevin Smith, Kevin Bergevine, Corbin Bergevine, and EllaNora-Jean Smith (who he named Ellie).
Tom was the brother of Veronica Cottreau (Smith) and Raymond Smith and the late Muriel Pelletier (Smith), Kenneth Smith, and Paul Smith. Their children have been loved as his own.
Tom was an active member of St. Mary’s Foxboro, where he was a Eucharistic minister and a founding member of Foxborough Youth Baseball. He loved cleaning, working, putzing, raising his family, watching his grandchildren play sports, going on adventures, and walking around the neighborhood. He took great pride in his home and yard. You could eat off of his floors. We had great pool parties where everyone was welcome, but he NEVER swam. Tom was ruthless when playing cards and board games. He loved to win. Tom was only ever critical of one thing… coffee, otherwise, Tom’s love for everyone was truly unconditional. Tom’s warm, generous, and open heart touched so many, he loved them all regardless of age.
The wake will be held at Robert’s Funeral Home in Foxboro on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Following the funeral, please join us for lunch as we celebrate Tom’s life at his niece Nicole’s church, The Congregational Church of Mansfield.
Donations can be made to My Brother’s Keeper, where Tom found joy in volunteering each Christmas.