FOXBORO -- Thomas K. Kelley, 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Tom was born Oct. 25, 1964 in Boston and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1983.
Tom was an experienced real estate agent as well as a developer. He also was the owner of Kelco Development company.
He enjoyed playing golf and following all Boston sports teams. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted son, brother and uncle.
Loving son of Jane (Freno) Kelley and the late John F. Kelley. Devoted brother of Cathleen and her husband Douglas Aldrich of Foxboro, Joseph M. Kelley of Spring, Texas, Tricia and her husband James Slattery of Foxboro, and Jamie Kelley and her partner Melissa O’Connor of Foxboro. Former husband of Lisa Kelley of Wrentham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews who he adored.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Tuesday, July 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org.