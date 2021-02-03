Thomas M. Ross of Foxboro passed peacefully on Monday, Feb. 1 while surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Boston on Nov. 4, 1943 to the late Frank and Ruth (Norton) Ross. Brother of the late Nancy Ross, Raymond Ross of Foxboro, Peter Ross and his wife Karen of Foxboro.
Tom grew up in West Roxbury and graduated from Boston Technical High School class of ‘62 and then went on to Boston University.
He was quite the athlete and competitor. While at BU, in 1965 and 1966, he was selected for the All-American Hockey team and in 1966 was the Beanpot MVP. Later he was inducted into the BU Athletic Hall of Fame.
At the end of University, he joined the Marine Corps and proudly served America in the Vietnam war. Once back home, he joined the Boston Police Department and was an officer for 32 years.
Tom will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched upon in some way or other such as nieces, nephews, and cousins but most especially by his beloved wife of 49 years, Claudia Ross of Foxboro, his son Michael of Foxboro, Jennifer and husband Steve McGrath Jr of Andover and Laura and husband Matthew Barrows of Norfolk. His grandchildren, Margot, William and Tessa will sadly miss their Papa but will never forget his love and generosity and the joy and laughter he brought them.
We are sorry to see him leave this world too soon but his legacy is endless.
With adherence to COVID19 precautions, friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. in Foxboro.
Interment to follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.