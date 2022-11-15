Thomas (Tom) Patrick Sullivan, age 67, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. He was the son of Faye and Tom Sullivan and leaves behind two daughters, Kelsi and Devan Sullivan.
Tom was born in MA in 1955, is the eldest of seven children, and lived a life of adventure. At 18 years old, Tom attended North Adams State in the Berkshires, to play basketball and graduated with a degree in sociology. Immediately after college, Tom moved to San Diego, where he eventually began his career with Toyota and married his ex-wife, Dari Sullivan. Toyota moved him to Virginia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico City, where he spent the last 25 years of his career as president & CEO of Toyota, and most recently, Lexus. Tom traveled extensively across the globe with Toyota, but his favorites were trips to Africa with his daughters.
When not working, Tom had an active social life. He golfed weekly, was an avid Tom Brady and Boston sports fan, attended multiple Superbowls, and spent summers down the Cape with his siblings and nieces and nephews. He loved his annual brothers' golf trip to Puerto Rico and visiting friends and family in San Diego where he liked to soak up the sun, bike Pacific Beach, or catch a Padres game. Tom retired in April 2022 and bought a home in Henderson, NV, to be close to his daughters and begin his retirement.
Tom was a kind and loving father, a generous brother and son, and a light-hearted, spirited friend who was taken too early from us. His sweet smile and boisterous laugh will be deeply missed. He is survived by his daughters, Kelsi and Devan, his son-in-law Jon, his mother Faye Sullivan, his siblings Steve Sullivan, Kathy Annis, Maureen Trowbridge, Mary Noe, Elizabeth Allen, and Dan Sullivan, and their spouses, Mike Trowbridge, Ed Noe, Rob Allen, and Katie Sullivan. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Mass on Saturday, Nov. 19 at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro at 11 a.m. The wake is Friday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Robert’s & Sons funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to a social cause of your choice, and next time you are on a trip somewhere overlooking a beautiful view, that you say a prayer for him.