Todd J. McCue, 56, passed away at Norwood Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Joseph and Barbara (Haskell) McCue.
Todd was born in Norwood on Feb. 7, 1963, and has lived most of his life in Foxboro. He enjoyed the many day trips and outings he took with his housemates and family from his group home. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and housemate.
Beloved brother of John McCue and his wife Wendy of Foxboro, and Mark McCue and his wife Karyn of Plainville, and many nieces and nephew. He is also survived by his extended family at his group home, his day care program and his housemates.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Todd’s name may be sent to, Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752.