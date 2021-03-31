Treva Ann (Cornish) Guenard, age 83, of Harwich, MA, and Naples, FL, passed March 25, 2021. Treva grew up, met and married her husband David and started their family in Foxboro. Treva and David lived in Hanover, MA, for many years where they raised their 4 sons.
For many years, Treva managed the Hanover Obstetrician and Gynecology practice until she and David retired to Cape Cod.
Treva’s family was her pride and joy. In addition to her husband David of nearly 61 years, Treva leaves behind sons Mark, Brian, Gary and John, 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, send contributions and expressions of sympathy to your local hospice facilities.
No services are schedule at this time.
