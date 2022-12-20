Valerie Ann Kirrane, age 66, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Dec. 19, 2022. She was the daughter of the late William P. and Margaret Ann (Milan) Lynch.
Valerie was born on June 24, 1956 and was a graduate of Foxborough High School and attended Boston College. She married her husband Thomas A. Kirrane, retired Detective Sgt. of the Foxboro Police Department, on Oct. 19, 1976 in Foxboro. She was employed by the Foxborough Public School System for over 20 years in various capacities. She was an active fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and founded her Relay for Life Team -- Flip Flop Flap. She enjoyed yard work and gardening and was an avid New England Patriots fan. She was a founder and president of Foxborough Girl’s Youth Softball. Valerie loved trips to Falmouth and having lunch at the Flying Bridge restaurant. She was a good friend to many and always put others needs first. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.
Loving wife of Thomas A. Kirrane. Loving mother of Erin M. and her husband Roberto DeSimone of Wrentham, Thomas W. Kirrane of Foxboro and Patrick L. Kirrane and his wife Meagan of Foxboro. Beloved grandmother of Ella and Addison DeSimone.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.
Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Valerie’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1120, Framingham, MA 01701 or www.cancer.org.