Veronica “Ronnie” Bower, 96, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.
She was born on May 12, 1923 in Bayonne, NJ, to Sorrow and Mary (Lipoma) Scarito. She was the wife of the late John Bower and leaves behind her daughter Ruth Warren and son-in-law Paul Warren of Lakeville, formerly of Foxboro.
She is survived by three granddaughters, Lisa Warren, Beth Farrell and Jill Riendeau and husband Todd, as well as five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison and Macie Farrell and Kellan and Caroline Riendeau. She is also survived by a sister, Eugenie Scarito, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Salvatore Scarito, Joseph Scarito, Rose Zito and Agatha Damico.
Veronica graduated from Bayonne High School and the Eastman Gaines School of Business, in New York. Through the years she worked for Link Belt Company, NY, The United States Naval Supply Depot, Bayonne, NJ, The Milwaukee Braves Baseball Organization and the police department in Brooklyn Park, MN.
A resident of Medfield for 22 years, Foxboro for 24 years and most recently Brookdale Assisted Living in Attleboro, she was a member of St. Mary’s Parish. An avid bridge player, she was a member of many bridge groups in Medfield, Westwood and Foxboro. She also enjoyed candle pin bowling and traveling and loved dogs. Above all else, Veronica loved spending time with her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Burial will be private.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Veronica’s family would like to thank the staff of the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center for the care and compassion shown to her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Veronica’s name to: Shultz’s Guest House Animal Rescue/Dedham, MA ( www.sghrescue.org) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital/Memphis, TN (www.stjude.org).