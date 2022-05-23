On Saturday May 14, 2022, VIcki Davis-Kovich (Treannie) passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Vicki was born on Aug. 15, 1957, and was a devoted daughter to Donald and Beverly Treannie of Foxboro, and beloved sister of Cynthia Treannie of Foxboro, Donna Goodwin and her husband Kenneth Goodwin Jr. of Foxboro, Donald Treannie Jr. of Foxboro, and RuthAnn Brucato and her husband Luca Brucato of Florida. Vicki was predeceased by her daughter Jodi Davis of Foxboro, and devoted mother of Daniel Davis Jr. of Foxboro, and Hali Massri and her husband Jehad Massri of Mansfield. Vicki also was also a beloved and devoted partner of William Hanson of Foxboro for many years. Vicki was a loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
Vicki was a kind, caring, compassionate, and generous woman, who loved, from an early age, horses, cooking, reading, but most of all she loved God, family, and friends. A true sentiment of God, Vicki spent her time on a daily basis taking care of those in need, and sometimes was called “meals on wheels,” as she always was delivering her prized dishes to loved ones. Vicki had a warm and positive aura that would get a reaction of cheers and smiles when she entered a room, and it wasn’t uncommon for Vicki to be at a restaurant, or anywhere for that matter, and strangers both young and old gravitated towards her with a smile and want to conversate with her. This is who Vicki was, and even though she left us too soon, she will live on in our hearts and memories with her.
Vicki’s memorial service will take place on Wednesday, May 25, at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, from 5 to 7 p.m.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
The family will also be having a celebration of life, and more details to follow. Lastly, our family would like to express gratitude for everyone's support and love during this difficult time. May she rest Peacefully in Paradise.