Victoria (Joseph) Tromara, 93, died peacefully with family by her side at Traditions of Dedham on Oct. 19, 2021, after a long illness.
Victoria was preceded in death by her two sisters, Margaret J. Sthika and Tefta C. Boria, and her ex-husband, Albert Tromara. She is survived by her four children: Dr. Christopher Tromara and his wife, Jamie (Unis), of Colorado Springs, CO; Stephen A. Tromara and his wife, Young (Choi), of Foxboro; Suzanne Tromara and her husband, Eric C. Grant, of South Deerfield and Melinda Coppola and her husband, Nick, of Norwood. She also leaves four beloved grandchildren; her brother, John R. Joseph, and his wife, Barbara (Sotir); and many nieces and nephews bound by love and our Albanian heritage.
Born in Brockton, to Albanian immigrants Christo and Alexandra (Christo) Joseph, Victoria grew up speaking both English and Albanian. She enjoyed navigating the neighborhoods of her hometown quite independently, won the sixth-grade spelling bee, taught Sunday school at the Baptist church, and helped out at her parents’ barroom and restaurant, the Warren Lunch.
The first in her family to attend college, Victoria earned an associate’s degree in secretarial science from Boston University in 1948 and worked there as a secretary before moving to a secretarial position at Chatham Manufacturing in Boston. In 1952, she married Albert Tromara of Roxbury, MA. They moved to an old house in Canton, where they took on geese, goats, an old horse, and assorted cats and dogs. There they raised four children — the first born just a few weeks after she left her work position and the last born at a time when the hospital was finally allowing babies to room in with mom after birth.
Victoria discovered yoga in the early '60s at the age of 35, a study and practice that deeply enriched her life. She went on to study and teach yoga part time for the next 50 years in various eastern Massachusetts settings. She befriended others who shared her love for wisdom teachings, many of whom also became yoga instructors and lifelong comrades.
The family moved to Foxboro in 1969, building a contemporary house and a pond on a beautiful piece of land with a river running through it. As her children became more independent, Victoria sought out a volunteer position at the Foxborough State Hospital and then went on to work as an occupational therapy assistant at the Brockton Multi-Service Center. She was granted a licensed certified social worker status at that time, based on her skills and experience. She continued her studies as a psychology major at the University of Rhode Island and then, with a waiver of bachelor’s degree, she earned an M.Ed. in Independent Study at Lesley College. Her next work was in providing multi-role leadership as coordinator of the Elderhostel program at Stonehill College.
Then, for many years, Victoria held positions as an executive secretary, first as the assistant to the EVP of Finance at Cullinet Software and eventually to various executives at Fidelity Investments, including the chairman and CEO, all while continuing her yoga teaching. She brought her graceful competence and foundation in the behavioral health and healing realm into the workplace, modeling the yogic principles of serenity and presence that made her particularly sought after as an executive assistant. She enjoyed working until her mid eighties, inspiring family, friends, and those for whom she worked with her skill, energy, and enthusiasm. An avid traveler, Victoria journeyed to several European countries, including Albania, and to China, Canada, and many parts of the U.S.
She delighted in the uniqueness of each of her children, who affectionately called her Vee, and in her four wonderful grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, Kaitlin, and Michael. When Emily was diagnosed with autism at a very young age, Vee became a strong advocate and pillar of support.
Victoria was inspiring to many — fiercely independent and deeply philosophical, and was an eager lifelong learner. Often family, friends, coworkers, students, those she met in her travels, and those who knew her at the end of her life would comment on how deeply her wisdom had touched them. For many years, it was not unusual for her to send photocopied articles or website addresses about health, longevity, current events, and ancient wisdom to friends and family. Per her wishes, Victoria’s body has been donated to the UMass Medical School through their Anatomical Gift Program.
The Tromara family would like to extend deep gratitude to the staff at Traditions of Dedham where Victoria lived for seven years and to the amazing Hospice professionals who provided compassionate care in the last months of life.
All are welcome to attend a memorial service honoring Victoria’s life on Dec. 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the First Church and Parish in Dedham, 670 High St., Dedham, MA. The service will be followed by a reception in the Parish House. The family hopes that in Victoria’s memory, those she touched will embrace some of the qualities she sought to impart: simplicity, understanding, and a deep acceptance of the present moment. If you so choose, as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to either Hospice Services of Massachusetts at 681 Main St, Haverhill, MA 01835 or Lifeworks, an organization that supports Victoria’s granddaughter and others who live with autism, at 789 Clapboardtree S.t, Westwood, MA 02090 (www.lifeworksarc.org).
We will miss you deeply, our wise and wonderful mother who was ahead of her time in so many ways. In your honor, may we choose to be more present for each precious moment of this life. How grateful we are for you!