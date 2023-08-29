Vincent Richard Kelter, known to the world as "Dick," "Dickie" or "The Ref," and known as Vincent only to hospital administration and makers of fine government identification, traveled from his earthly home to his eternal resting place on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
His mind and heart were at peace, and his body waited until he was surrounded by loving family before he locked his eyes with the love of his life Louise in a final embrace.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents George H. Kelter and the former Margaret M. Buckley, his brothers Skip, Jack and Bob, and his sister Margaret. Dick is survived by his sisters Ronda, Noreen, Debbie and Patti, 11 nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife Louise, their sons Rich, Scott (& Leyla), Paul and Mark (& Jessica), grandchildren Erol (&Sarah), Derya, Alev, Aydin, Josiah, Sam, Lucas, great- grandson Jackson, and the ever-expanding Kelter empire.
Dick was born Aug. 14, 1946, and in 1964 graduated Walpole High School and started dating Louise. In 1969, he graduated Boston State College and finally took Louise as his bride at St Catherine’s church in Norwood.
Dick began his career using his degree in secondary education before finding his lifelong passion for helping people navigate difficult choices and training professionals in the insurance industry, initially with Allstate, then starting his own business. He also served his local and global community as a Rotary Club member for 18 years (Paul Harris Fellow), and through many ministries (perhaps all of them) at St Mary’s Church in Foxboro, including the Knights of Columbus since 1997.
He was further involved with the community, both with his children and for them, serving on the King Philip school committee from 1973-78 and Foxboro School Committee from 1986-92. For decades he was affectionately known as "The Ref " for his officiating of amateur sports, spending 30 years on baseball diamonds, 15 years on ice hockey rinks and 18 years on soccer pitches around eastern Massachusetts.
Dick was best known for his “short pants,” regardless of the weather, at Gillette Stadium tailgates, where he and Louise held season tickets for 33 years.
A viewing service will be held Friday, Sept. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at St Mary’s church, followed by a gravesite ceremony at St Mary’s cemetery.
Donations in his name may be made to St Mary’s church.